Data retention policy
Typelane stores your personal data as long as necessary to perform its services.
Data archiving and removal policy
You have the right to request access and further information concerning the processing of your personal data, or request that we correct, rectify, complete, erase or restrict the processing of your personal data.
Data storage policy
Data stored in Google Cloud Platform is encrypted at the storage level using either AES256 or AES128. All sensitive communication between the client and server is SSL encrypted.
Data center location(s)
Finland
Data hosting details
Data is stored with Google Cloud.
Data hosting company
Google Cloud
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors