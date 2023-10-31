Streamline Your Slack Service Operations Foqal transforms your Slack workspace into a productivity powerhouse by streamlining workflows for your IT, HR, customer support and tech ops help desk. With conversational ticketing, workflow automation and reporting, you can centralize support operations within Slack to eliminate platform switching and improve the employee and customer experience. The Foqal Agent integrates Slack with leading CRM systems and 3rd party applications so you can manage complex processes end-to-end in Slack. Experience Foqal today for enhanced efficiency, productivity, and satisfaction in your Slack service delivery. Benefits IT Help Desk - Reduce ticket volume with automations to boost productivity and enhance user satisfaction.

HR Help Desk - Streamline tasks by automating processes and connecting employees to key systems/forms for a better employee experience.

Customer Support - Automate support processes and provide real-time service that increases customer satisfaction.

Tech Operations - Automate provisioning, monitoring, and incident workflows for more resilient operation and productive developers. Service Operations for Slack Channels Conversational Ticketing - Simplify ticket creation with 7 easy methods. Requires minimal to no user training.

Channel Communications Management - Aggregate conversations from various channels, website and email into a unified queue or direct them to different teams. Utilize tags to effectively manage communications across dedicated channels.

Automation - Automate communications, deflection, processes, routing and tasks within channels. Handle approvals, software licensing, CSAT surveys, password resets, and much more —leveraging Foqal's extensive integrations with third-party applications.

CRM/Ticketing Integration - Ensure end-to-end service experiences by integrating with popular CRM systems such as HubSpot, Intercom, Marketo, Salesforce and Zendesk. Provide exceptional customer support directly within Slack, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.