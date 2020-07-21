Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Encrypted backups are stored for a minimum of 90 days. When a customer ends ClickTime service, they may ask that their account be deleted within 30 days, or that we keep a snapshot available for future re-activation (fee applies), or that we maintain an active single-user login for running reports (fee applies).

Data archiving and removal policy ClickTime’s disposes of data via data deletion or anonymization. ClickTime’s backups are erased when their holding period has expired. Individual customer data may be deleted or anonymized before that date in the event of a qualified and verified GDPR request.

Data storage policy An encrypted snapshot of the ClickTime database (containing all live customer data) is sent daily to an off-site storage datacenter, rendering data loss in the event of a regional disaster minimal. These encrypted backups are stored for a minimum of 90 days. When a customer ends ClickTime service, they may ask that their account be deleted within 30 days, or that we keep a snapshot available for future re-activation (fee applies), or that we maintain an active single-user login for running reports (fee applies).

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details ClickTime data is hosted partially at a datacenter we rent from a major colocation company, and partially in public cloud services.

Data hosting company Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure

App/service has sub-processors yes