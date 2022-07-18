Data retention policy
We retain Personal Data about you for as long as you have an open account with us or as otherwise necessary to provide you with our Services. In some cases, we retain Personal Data for longer, if doing so is necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, collect fees owed, or is otherwise permitted or required by applicable law, rule, or regulation. We may further retain information in an anonymous or aggregated form where that information would not identify you personally.
Data archiving and removal policy
The Customer may ask Pact Technologies, Inc. to delete its Customer Data at any moment after canceling the use of Services by sending a request to contact@withpact.com.
Data storage policy
Customer Data is stored in our hosting provider's data centers. All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no