n8n is a workflow automation platform that helps teams build, deploy, and manage AI agents and workflows from prototype to production. Teams use it to automate complex processes with AI, connecting to any system, data source, or AI model.
With a visual-first approach, business teams build, update, and manage workflows without relying on IT for every change, while developers add inline JavaScript or Python when needed. Simple use cases stay simple, and complex ones still scale.
Every execution is auditable end to end, so teams see exactly what happened and why, which matters when AI decisions affect real operations.
n8n runs in the cloud or self-hosted, giving organizations full control over where data lives. See plans and pricing at https://n8n.io/pricing/
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How n8n works with Slack: after you add the app to your workspace and connect it in n8n, your workflows drive activity inside Slack. Depending on the actions and triggers you configure, workflows can post messages to channels, reply in threads, send direct messages, share files, and search or update messages. Workflows can also start from Slack activity, so a new message, a reaction, or a slash command triggers an automation. You design and change these behaviors on the n8n canvas, and the connected app runs them in your workspace.
AI disclaimer: n8n lets you add AI models and AI agents to your workflows. Any content those models produce, including responses, summaries, and classifications, can be inaccurate or incomplete. Review AI-generated output before you act on it, and keep a person in the loop for decisions with legal, financial, or similar significance.
The Community Edition is one of the top 50 projects on GitHub, free to run in production, and downloaded over 100 million times. Tens of thousands of organizations use it, from startups to enterprises, including over a third of the Fortune 500.