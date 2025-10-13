What are my rights under data protection laws? You have various other rights under applicable data protection laws, including the right to: access your personal data (also known as a “subject access request”) correct incomplete or inaccurate data we hold about you ask us to erase the personal data we hold about you ask us to restrict our handling of your personal data ask us to transfer your personal data to a third party object to how we are using your personal data withdraw your consent to us handling your personal data You also have the right to lodge a complaint with your relevant supervisory authority, you can find which one applies to you here. Please keep in mind that privacy law is complicated, and these rights will not always be available to you all of the time.