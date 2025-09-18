Package Tracker

Data retention policy
We only retain the minimum amount of data needed to provide a good user experience. This includes storing the user's email address and any tracking numbers they pass in.
Data archiving and removal policy
Tracking number data is periodically removed - typically every 90 days or so and all user information including tracking numbers and email address can be deleted upon request. To request removal of your data please contact us as support@hellopackage.app.
Data storage policy
We store tracking numbers so that we can continually update the information for the user.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Scaleway
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no