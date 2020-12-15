AppOmni is a SaaS Security Posture Management solution, focused on identifying risks in SaaS security settings and data access. AppOmni secures your critical SaaS applications by: ● Detecting misconfigurations that weaken security posture ● Monitoring which users have access to sensitive data ● Normalizing event streams across multiple SaaS platforms ● Applying detection capabilities against activity in SaaS applications ● Constantly validating your compliance posture AppOmni collects metadata, such as SaaS configuration settings, data access models, data access permissions etc. from the monitored SaaS applications. AppOmni does not collect or store data from Salesforce records of customer tenants other than basic user information within SaaS systems. In many customer configurations, this means name/email information, metadata records, custom settings. ● AppOmni is a SaaS delivered solution hosted in certified GCP certified data centers (US Central location: Council Bluffs, Iowa, USA). GCP certification information can be found here:

● AppOmni is designed by security experts to require the absolute minimum authentication scopes possible to meet the needs of our security modeling engine and does not execute any state-changing operations. ● Optional: Additional SaaS application permissions can be assigned if customers want to leverage AppOmni auto-remediate capabilities. ● AppOmni connects to the monitored SaaS application API's via TLS encrypted connections ● AppOmni leverages AES encryption for data at rest.