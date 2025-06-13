Harmonic for Slack delivers notifications directly to your team’s Slack channels when new companies match your investment criteria.
How it works:
1. Create saved searches in Harmonic using filters like funding stage, headcount growth, industry, location, and more
2. Connect your Slack workspace and select a channel for notifications
3. Receive alerts automatically when new companies or people qualify for your search
Perfect for:
• Venture capital and private equity teams tracking deal flow
• Business development teams monitoring market activity
• Recruiters identifying fast-growing companies
Notification frequency:
Configure hourly, daily, or weekly notification schedules to match your workflow. Set notification caps to control volume.
Privacy & Security:
Harmonic only requests permission to post messages to channels you select. We do not read your Slack messages or access other workspace data.
Getting started:
Install the Harmonic app to your Slack workspace
Log in to Harmonic Console
Create or edit a saved search
Enable Slack notifications and choose your channel
Questions? Contact support@harmonic.ai