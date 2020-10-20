Data retention policy
Trainual will retain personal data we process on behalf of our Clients for as long as needed to provide services to our Client. Trainual will retain and use this personal information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.
Data archiving and removal policy
If your personal information changes, or if you no longer desire our service, you may correct, update, amend, delete/remove or deactivate it by making the change on our member information page, by telephone or electronic mail at the contact information listed below. We will respond to your request to access within 30 days.
We will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.
Data storage policy
All of your data remains private and confidential. The security of your personal information is important to us. When you enter sensitive information (such as a credit card number) on our order forms, we encrypt the transmission of that information using secure socket layer technology (SSL).
We follow generally accepted standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it. No method of transmission over the Internet, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure, however. Therefore, we cannot guarantee its absolute security. If you have any questions about security on our Website, please contact us.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no