Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy I only collect and store necessary information for conducting my business; the majority of which you voluntarily give me by interacting with our bot. I hold the information securely and will not pass it onto anyone else.

Data archiving and removal policy You have the right to have your information removed from my database at any time.

Data storage policy Only one user has access and that is Maxime De Greve, the owner of High Five App. No personal information will be passed onto 3rd parties.

Data center location(s) United Kingdom, United States, Netherlands

Data hosting company Heroku