As businesses increasingly rely on data to power digital products and drive better decision making, it’s mission-critical that this data is accurate and reliable. Monte Carlo’s Data Observability Platform is an end-to-end solution for your data stack that monitors and alerts for data issues across your data warehouses, data lakes, ETL, and business intelligence.The Monte Carlo app for Slack provides timely, in-channel alerting of data quality issues, as well as the ability to interact with incidents by replying in threads to notifications. By connecting directly to alerts via our web-based data observability platform, our Slack integration allows data teams to be alerted to and triage issues as they arise through the channels they use most.