Data retention policy
Virtual Gym Sweden AB will retain data for the period that the app is installed in a workspace, and up to 30 days after the app has been uninstalled.
Data archiving and removal policy
Virtual Gym Sweden AB will remove data within 30 days after the app has been uninstalled. Please contact info@mymowo.se for custom archival or removal requests.
Data storage policy
Virtual Gym Sweden AB will retain data for the period that the app is installed in a workspace, and up to 30 days after the app has been uninstalled. Backups are stored for an additional 30 days. Please contact info@mymowo.se for custom archival or removal requests.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no