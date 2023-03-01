Theta Lake for Slack

Data retention policy
Data management tools are part of Theta Lake's administrative console. Customers set their own retention rules for data and can create multiple rules to manage different data types.
Data archiving and removal policy
As with data retention, customers set their own retention and disposition periods in the administrative console.
Data storage policy
All data stored consistent with SOC 2 and ISO 27001 requirements, including encryption in transit and at rest. For regulated financial services customers, data can be stored in SEC Rule 17a-4 compliant storage.
Data center location(s)
Australia, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, United States, Singapore
Data hosting details
Cloud based-hosting with SOC 2, Type 2 and ISO 27001 controls in place.
Data hosting company
AWS, Azure
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no