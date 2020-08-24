Give your friends and coworkers a slice of :cake: to show your gratitude and appreciation after a day of work, or maybe just for fun! Let Them Eat Cake gives you the tools to help your team thrive.To get started, install the app, then @ mention a user and include the :cake: emoji. Each day you have a finite number of :cake: to distribute to your teammates, so use them wisely! After accumulating enough :cake: , you can redeem them for perks provided by your workspace owner(s).Workspace owners can set perks for the team, view perk redemptions, and process refunds from the web-app.
Let Them Eat Cake will be able to view:
Let Them Eat Cake will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
We may store data for internal reporting purposes and quality assurance. If your team removes the app, we will eventually anonymize or purge your teams' data.
Data archiving and removal policy
Your team owner can contact us at any time to remove your data from our service. Contact information and full details can be found at https://eatcake.app/privacy
Data storage policy
We may store data for internal reporting purposes and quality assurance. If your team removes the app, we will eventually anonymize or purge your teams' data.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud Hosted
Data hosting company
Digital Ocean
App/service has sub-processors
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
Your team owner can contact us at any time to remove your data from our service.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)