Data retention policy
Personal data will be stored for the period of your membership in our website and 2 years after your last log in to the Website. The information that you post in our forums may be kept for a longer period after it is anonymised. Transaction data will be kept for the period of the license term to the designs.
Statistical data will be stored for a period of up to 2 years.
In some cases, personal data may be stored for a longer period if storage of personal data is required in order to protect our or any third parties’ legitimate interests, e.g. for the period of statutory limitation or in case of a legal dispute.Links to other sites
Data archiving and removal policy
User has right to request personal data removal or handover at any time according to GDPR law.
Data storage policy
Eylean UAB stores data in accordance to GDPR law. Each class of data is kept and has limited expose based on it's classification level to meet the regulation.
Data center location(s)
Ireland
Data hosting details
Cloud DB
Data hosting company
Azure
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors