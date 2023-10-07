Data retention policy

Personal data will be stored for the period of your membership in our website and 2 years after your last log in to the Website. The information that you post in our forums may be kept for a longer period after it is anonymised. Transaction data will be kept for the period of the license term to the designs. Statistical data will be stored for a period of up to 2 years. In some cases, personal data may be stored for a longer period if storage of personal data is required in order to protect our or any third parties’ legitimate interests, e.g. for the period of statutory limitation or in case of a legal dispute.Links to other sites