Executive summary is available to potential customers upon request
no
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Google
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
security@superlist.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
yes
Third party services used by this app
Cloudflare, Firebase, Intercom, Segment, Sentry, Webflow, Cloudinary