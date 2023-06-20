Welcome to illume, your celebration platform! :sunny: Build amazing team culture by making it easier than ever to celebrate, support, and thank those on your team via group cards. :bulb:Automate note collection and sending: set the dates of upcoming occasions. Contributors will automatically get notified and reminded to add notes to the card. Once they add notes, the recipient will automatically get sent their card. :technologist: Add unlimited contributors: We take the hassle out of long-distance celebration. With our dynamic group cards, you can express any feeling or mark any occasion together, no matter where you are. :art: Express yourself effortlessly: Customize your group card with photos, GIFs, videos, and more. Our note suggestion library is here to help you craft your message – which you can make public or private within the card.