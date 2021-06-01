:wave: Chat roulette for Slack Catchup increases your workspace engagement with automated 1:1 introductions.:rocket: Start a Catchup with just a few clicksChoose the channel, weekday, time and frequency your workspace members are introduced (e.g. 10am on Wednesday every 2 weeks in channel #coffee).:coffee: Automated 1:1 introductionsYour Catchup members will be introduced in 1:1 direct messages. Schedule a video call with your Catchup partner, or meet in person for a donut at the watercooler.:memo: Customize the intro messageWhen members are introduced, you can choose the message they see. Include conversation prompts, link to a member directory or anything else. If you want to keep our default message, that's cool too.:bar_chart: StatisticsFind out the % of matches each week, plus how many members are currently paused.:zzz: Pause inactive members automaticallyYou can automatically pause inactive members after 2, 3 or 4 consecutive Catchups of inactivity. This ensures active members are only matched with other active members.:label: Add rolesAdding roles allows you to match members with different roles. Match New Starters with Managers (for onboarding), or Founders with Investors (for co-working spaces).:lock: Private channel & Slack Connect channel supportCreate a Catchup in a private or Slack Connect channel.:spiral_calendar_pad: Google Calendar integrationSchedule a meeting where everyone is available directly in Slack with our Google Calendar integration. After scheduling, the bot will automatically send a Google Meet invite to all participants.:bulb: Why use Catchup?Catchup helps teams and communities to create connections and more meaningful relationships.
catchup will be able to view:
catchup will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
If a customer makes a deletion request or de-installs the app, data is removed within 90 days.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)