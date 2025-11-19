Reduce workflow distractions with the Stack Internal integration with Slack.
Stack Internal fits right into your existing Slack workflow. Ask a question, search for information, and stay up to date with customized notifications. About Stack Internal
Stack Internal is the next-generation knowledge intelligence layer that ingests, validates, and delivers trusted knowledge into the tools and workflows technologists rely on every day. It combines human insight and AI automation to keep knowledge accurate, accessible, and in flow—so answers surface where work happens and copilots perform with reliability. Ask questions from Slack
Ask a question using
/stack ask
and reduce context and tool switching. Use the embedded modal window to post a question directly in the Stack Internal instance without leaving Slack. Search for content
Use '@Stack Overflow Internal [search term]' or
/stack search [search term]
to search for questions or answers from your team and get instant results in a thread.. Stay up to date
Get notifications about activity in your Stack Internal instance:
• New questions & answers
• Updates to your answers
• @mentions
• Comments Start questions from Slack
Stack Internal fits right into your existing Slack workflow – just select
Ask on Teams
from the message dropdown. New to Stack Internal?
Learn more at https://stackoverflow.co/internal/
. For pricing information, visit https://stackoverflow.co/internal/pricing/
. Are you an existing Stack Internal customer?
Use this application when integrating your Basic or Business Team with Slack. If you're an Enterprise customer, please contact your Enterprise Site Admin.