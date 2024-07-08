Officely - Desk Booking

:spiral_calendar_pad: Super Easy Desk Booking
Need a desk? A meeting room? A parking spot? Lunch? Even your dog’s spot? You can book it all right from Slack. No downloads. No logins.
:woman-raising-hand: Increase Office Attendance
Who wants to rock up to an empty office? Officely shows who’s in, so your team knows exactly when to come in for some face-to-face time. Instant office vibes.
:handshake: Improve Team Collaboration
Wondering where everyone’s working? With Officely, you can see if your team is in the office, WFH, at a client’s office, or soaking up the sun on vacay. No need to play detective.
:brain: Smart Office Day Suggestions
Sick of commuting just to spend the day on Zoom? Officely tells your team the best days to come in so they can actually get stuff done. No more commuting regrets.
:bar_chart: Cut Office Expenses
Why pay for empty desks? Officely gives you the numbers on who’s in and when, so you can cut those unnecessary office costs without a second thought.
:car: Meeting Room and Car Parking Bookings
Make sure meeting rooms and car parks aren't double booked or go unused. Officely makes it a breeze to reserve meeting rooms and parking spaces, all from Slack.
:raised_hands: All inside SlackWhat our customers say about us: “Keeping everything in Slack means people actually use and engage with Officely. That’s a huge obstacle for a lot of other tools.” - Maria, Workplace Operations Lead at AdaptavistNeed more information? Check out our website or send us a message at hello@getofficely.com.*Officely is not currently available to customers on Slack's enterprise grid.
Unlike other desk booking tools, Officely lives right in Slack. No extra apps or logins to remember, just higher adoption and a happy team.
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