Beamery Grow

Data retention policy
Beamery will retain client data in accordance with the contracts between Beamery and Beamery's clients. In general, Beamery will retain key transactional data indefinitely, and retain user activity logs for at least two years.
Data archiving and removal policy
Beamery will archive user activity data after two years using long-term storage (S3, etc). Beamery will remove user data in accordance with the contract between Beamery and Beamery's clients, and based on clients' requests.
Data storage policy
Beamery will storage clients' data in Cloud databases, object storage, and cloud data warehouse. Beamery will encrypt all client data on rest and in transit.
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted
Data hosting company
AWS, Snowflake
App/service has sub-processors
no