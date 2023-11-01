Seismic Learning

Data retention policy
Seismic will retain customer data during the term identified within a customer's subscription services agreement. Please refer to the terms of your subscription services agreement with Seismic.
Data archiving and removal policy
Seismic will retain customer data for 30-days following the termination of a customer's subscription services agreement unless an extended retention period is defined in the agreement. Within this time, customers may export customer content. After these 30 days (or the agreed period), Seismic will destroy all customer content.
Data storage policy
Data is stored durably and securely using AWS. Full backups are run nightly and retained for 14 days. All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS over SSL (TLS 1.2) and at rest using AWS KMS for full-body encryption.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud Storage
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no