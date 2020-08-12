Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy The Monday.com Notifications Slack app is designed to respect user privacy and data minimization principles. Our data retention policy is as follows: 1. Minimal Data Storage: The app does not persistently store or archive any message content, user messages, or channel conversations from Slack. The integration acts as a real-time bridge, relaying notifications and updates from Monday.com to designated Slack channels or users. 2. Temporary Data Handling: Any data received from Slack (such as event payloads, user IDs, or channel IDs) is processed in-memory solely for the purpose of delivering notifications or handling user interactions. This data is not stored beyond the scope of the immediate request. 3. Database Usage: The app may store minimal metadata required for integration functionality, such as: * OAuth tokens for authentication (encrypted at rest) * Mapping between Monday.com users and Slack users/channels * Configuration settings (e.g., which Monday.com boards are linked to which Slack channels) No message content or personal user data is stored. 4. Data Deletion: * When a user or workspace uninstalls the app, all associated tokens and configuration data are deleted from our systems within 24 hours. * Users can request deletion of their integration data at any time by contacting Monday.com support. 5. Retention Period: * Integration metadata (tokens, mappings, configuration) is retained only as long as the app is installed and active in the workspace. *b No historical logs of Slack messages or Monday.com notifications are kept. 6. Compliance: * All data handling complies with Monday.com’s privacy policy and relevant data protection regulations (e.g., GDPR, CCPA). * Data is encrypted in transit and at rest. 7. User Control: * Users and admins can revoke the app’s access at any time via Slack or Monday.com, which triggers immediate data deletion as described above. Summary: The Monday.com Notifications Slack app does not store or retain any Slack message content. Only essential integration metadata is stored, and it is deleted promptly upon app removal or user request.

Data archiving and removal policy Data Archival and Removal Policy for Monday.com Notifications Slack App 1. No Archival of Slack Data The Monday.com Notifications Slack app does not archive or store any Slack message content, user conversations, or channel data. All Slack event payloads and messages are processed in real-time and are not retained or archived in any form. 2. Integration Metadata Only The only data stored by the app is minimal integration metadata required for the app’s operation, such as: * OAuth tokens (encrypted at rest) * User and channel mapping information * Configuration settings (e.g., which Monday.com boards are linked to which Slack channels) No message content, files, or personal user data from Slack is archived. 3. Data Removal Process * Automatic Removal: When a user or workspace uninstalls the app from Slack, all associated integration metadata (tokens, mappings, configuration) is automatically deleted from our systems within 24 hours. * User-Initiated Removal: Users or admins can request deletion of their integration data at any time by contacting Monday.com support. Upon such a request, all related data is promptly and permanently deleted. * No Backups of User Data: We do not maintain backups of Slack message content or user data, as this information is never stored. 4. Retention Period * Integration metadata is retained only as long as the app is installed and active in the workspace. * Once the app is removed or access is revoked, all related data is deleted as described above. 5. Compliance and Security * All data handling and removal processes comply with Monday.com’s privacy policy and applicable data protection regulations (e.g., GDPR, CCPA). * Data is encrypted in transit and at rest, and removal is performed securely to prevent unauthorized access. Summary: The Monday.com Notifications Slack app does not archive any Slack data. All integration metadata is deleted automatically upon app removal or user request, with no retention of message content or user conversations.

Data storage policy The Monday.com Notifications Slack app only stores minimal integration metadata (such as OAuth tokens and channel mappings) required for functionality. No Slack message content or user conversations are stored. All data is encrypted at rest and deleted promptly upon app removal or user request

Data center location(s) United States, Australia

Data hosting details Cloud hosted on AWS

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://monday.com/l/legal/subprocessors/