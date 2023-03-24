Coefficient: Slack for Sheets

Coefficient is a sidebar app for Google Sheets. Connect any data source to Google Sheets and pull data in a single click. Automate spreadsheet data refreshes and processes to power live reports and dashboards. And, most importantly, trigger Slack and email alerts directly from your Google Sheets to highlight changes and insights. Endless Slack notification possibilities:

Trigger alerts when cells change values or conditions.

Act fast on new opportunities. Set up automatic Slack and email alerts to notify your team when a new row is added to a spreadsheet.

Send a daily or weekly digests of changes so your team can monitor critical reports & KPIs seamlessly. Coefficients’ Google Sheet data connectors include Salesforce, HubSpot, Google Analytics, Klaviyo, NetSuite, Looker, Tableau, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Redshift, Mailchimp, MS SQL Server, BigQuery, Jira, Stripe, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Zendesk, Freshdesk, ActiveCampaign, Airtable, QuickBooks, Xero, Shopify, Databricks, Snowflake, and more.