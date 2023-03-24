Coefficient: Slack for Sheets

Date of latest pen test
2023-03-24
Executive summary is available to potential customers upon request
yes
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Google Workspace
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
support@coefficient.io
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
yes
Third party services used by this app
Users choose which data source systems to connect to Coefficient to set up data automations. Supported data sources include Salesforce, HubSpot, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Looker, Tableau, Stripe, Zendesk, Jira, and Microsoft Excel / OneDrive.