TELUS Business Connect

TELUS shall not use or retain personal information for purposes other than for identified purposes, except with the consent of the individual, for exceptions set out in legislation, or as required by law. TELUS shall retain personal information only as long as reasonably necessary for the fulfillment of those purposes.

Data storage policy

TELUS uses or stores the personal information of customers and team members only for the following purposes: To establish and maintain a responsible commercial relationship with our customers and to provide ongoing service; To understand customer needs and preferences; To develop, enhance, market or provide products and services to our customers; To manage and develop TELUS' business and operations, including personnel and employment matters; To meet legal and regulatory requirements. Further references to "identified purposes" mean the purposes identified in this Principle.