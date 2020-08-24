Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We never ever store the content of the message that you send. On installation, we store the following data for us to to be able to provide you the functionality offered by Timely App Slack name, URL, tokens and Slack ID of the workspace User id of the user that installed the app We also store some usage data when you use this app. This includes: The Slack ID of the users/teams using the app (this does not include any personal information of the user): which helps us keep motivated by seeing the number of unique users that benefit from Timely The number of times we have converted times across different time zones: which helps us keep motivated by identifying the usage and also to plan about scaling our services in case of increased usage of Timely Apart from this, we temporarily store data in our logs which is automatically cleared after 7 days. This includes: time that is mentioned in the message times after converting them to the timezones of all users This data is collected: To allow you to participate in interactive features of Timely App when you choose to do so To provide customer care and support To monitor the usage of Timely App To detect, prevent and address technical issues

Data archiving and removal policy Timely Does not store any personal user information or any messages that you send. On installation, we store the following data for us to to be able to provide you the functionality offered by Timely App: - Slack name, URL, tokens and Slack ID of the workspace - User id of the user that installed the app As soon as you uninstall the app, all other data we have related to your Slack workspace is cleared in the next 7 days automatically. In case you want us to remove the data mentioned above, please contact us on the support email and that data will be cleared in 2 weeks

Data storage policy We never ever store the content of the message that you send. On installation, we store the following data for us to to be able to provide you the functionality offered by Timely App Slack name, URL, tokens and Slack ID of the workspace User id of the user that installed the app We also store some usage data when you use this app. This includes: The Slack ID of the users/teams using the app (this does not include any personal information of the user): which helps us keep motivated by seeing the number of unique users that benefit from Timely The number of times we have converted times across different time zones: which helps us keep motivated by identifying the usage and also to plan about scaling our services in case of increased usage of Timely Apart from this, we temporarily store data in our logs which is automatically cleared after 7 days. This includes: time that is mentioned in the message times after converting them to the timezones of all users This data is collected: To allow you to participate in interactive features of Timely App when you choose to do so To provide customer care and support To monitor the usage of Timely App To detect, prevent and address technical issues

App/service has sub-processors no