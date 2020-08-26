Data retention policy
Jeli shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data.
Data archiving and removal policy
Jeli will retain customer data for up to 60 days after contract end. After this retention period, Jeli will scrub customer data from our systems.
Data storage policy
All confidential customer data processed by Jeli is encrypted in-transit, and encrypted at rest in AWS data centers. Any backups of customer data are also encrypted at rest. Access to confidential customer data is limited, logged, and audited regularly.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors