Rotation, Shifts & Rosters - RosterBird

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Data retention are product specific and the data collected are only the absolute necessary for functioning of the service. No information is collected / deduced from outside RosterBird of our customers. Data is retained only until it is necessary and when an account is closed or the product is shutdown all data is expunged.

Data archiving and removal policy Data is retained only until it is necessary and when an account is closed or the product is shutdown all data is expunged. We also provide users option to remove the data whenever they require.

Data storage policy All our data are stored in our secure Database that is access controlled. No third-party access is provided to the recorded data unless its necessary for the functionality of the service.

Data center location(s) Germany

Data hosting details Cloud Hosted

Data hosting company Hetzner

App/service has sub-processors no