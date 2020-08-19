Data retention policy
The default retention setting for User Data is to keep everything for as long as the campaign and/or User account exists. However, users can request account and or data deletion upon request.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon user deletion, GrowSurf deletes User data from our production environments within 24 hours and backups are deleted within 7 days.
Data storage policy
User Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations within our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. Should a major disaster occur we have well-tested backup and restoration procedures for recovery. All GrowSurf data is automatically backed up nightly.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud
Data hosting company
Digital Ocean
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no