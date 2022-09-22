Café for Remote and Hybrid teams

Data retention policy
Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to contact@at.cafe
Data archiving and removal policy
Around provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to contact@at.cafe.
Data storage policy
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. We only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no