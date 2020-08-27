Data retention policy
IP2Location only keeps user ID as an identifier to reply to private message and send the query result. There are additional or sensitive fields being saved.
Data archiving and removal policy
IP2Location only keeps user ID as an identifier without any sensitive data and will remove when the app is uninstalled.
Data storage policy
IP2Location will store query log in a secured Amazon RDS storage. All queries related to the user will be removed when the app is uninstalled.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Amazon Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Service
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no