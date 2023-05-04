Data retention policy
Data retention policy and procedures are in place. We retain the Data for the complete contract period and once the contract is over the PII information is removed after 30 days. Encrypted backups are deleted after 1 year as part of the rolling backup process. Financial data are retained as per legal and financial statutory requirements.
Data archiving and removal policy
Policy and procedures are in place to ensure data retention and removal process. We retain the Data for the complete contract period and once the contract is over the PII information is removed after 30 days. Encrypted backups are deleted after 1 year as part of the rolling backup process. Financial data are retained as per legal and financial statutory requirements.
Data storage policy
We retain the Data for the complete contract period and once the contract is over the PII information is removed after 30 days. Encrypted backups are deleted after 1 year as part of the rolling backup process. Financial data are retained as per legal and financial statutory requirements. The overall process is governed as per ISO 27001:2013 certification standards.
Data center location(s)
Singapore
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no