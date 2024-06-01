Data retention policy
We retain data for the following periods to provide our services effectively and comply with legal obligations including GDPR:
User Information (user name and Slack user ID): Retained as long as the user remains active in the Staging App. Upon user deactivation or request for deletion, user information will be anonymized or deleted within 30 days.
Environment Information: Retained for the duration of the environment's existence within the app. When an environment is deleted, associated data will be anonymized or deleted within 30 days.
Interaction Data: Retained for 12 months to support app functionality, troubleshooting, and user support. Data older than 12 months will be anonymized or deleted.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users can request the deletion of their data at any time by contacting our support team or by typing /staging delete-my-data in Slack. Upon receiving a request, we will delete the user's data within 30 days, unless we are required to retain it for legal reasons.
Data storage policy
Staging App collects and processes the following types of data:
User Information: Includes user name and Slack user ID.
Environment Information: Details of staging environments, including status, assigned users, and usage logs.
Interaction Data: Logs of interactions with the app, such as environment requests, approvals, and notifications.
App/service has sub-processors
no