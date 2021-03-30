6. HOW LONG WILL WE RETAIN YOUR DATA FOR? We will only retain your Personal Data for as long as reasonably necessary to fulfil the purposes we collected it for. We may retain your Personal Data for a longer period than usual in the event of a complaint or if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation in respect to our relationship with you.

Your account information will be protected by a password for your privacy and security. You need to prevent unauthorized access to your account and personal information by selecting and protecting your password appropriately and limiting access to your computer or device and by signing off after you have finished accessing your account. You will need to contact us if you would like to delete your account.

Data storage policy

We are concerned with keeping your data secure and protecting it from inappropriate disclosure. We implement a variety of security measures to ensure the security of your Personal Data on our systems, including leveraging best in class protection services through the use of AWS, using secure HTTP for all requests, and using third party services which provide protection for any data we share with them.. Any Personal Data collected by us is only accessible by a limited number of employees who have special access rights to such systems and are bound by obligations of confidentiality. If and when we use subcontractors to store your data, we will not relinquish control of your Personal Data or expose it to security risks that would not have arisen had the data remained in our possession. However, unfortunately no transmission of data over the internet is guaranteed to be completely secure. It may be possible for third parties not under the control of HappyTeams Ltd to intercept or access transmissions or private communications unlawfully. While we strive to protect your Personal Data, we cannot ensure or warrant the security of any Personal Data you transmit to us. Any such transmission is done at your own risk. If you believe that your interaction with us is no longer secure, please contact us.