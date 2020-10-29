Bookipi Invoice

Bookipi will remove customer data in accordance with our privacy policy: You may choose not to provide the Company with personal data. If you choose to do so, you can continue to visit the website and browse its pages, but the Company will not be able to process transactions without personal data. You may turn off cookies in your browser via settings. You can block cookies on your browser refusing cookies. You may delete cookies. If you turn off cookies, you can continue to use the website and browse its pages, but the website and certain services will not work properly. You may ask us to refrain from using your data for marketing. You can opt out from marketing by emailing us at support@bookipi.com You can exercise the following rights by sending us an email at support@bookipi.com You have the right to access information about you, especially: the categories of data; the purposes of data processing; third parties to whom the data disclosed; how long the data will be retained and the criteria used to determine that period; other rights regarding the use of your data. You have the right to make the Company correct any inaccurate personal data about you. You can object to the Company using your personal data for profiling you or making automated decisions about you. The Company may use your data to determine whether we should let you know information that might be relevant to you (for example, tailoring emails to you based on your behaviour). You have the right to the data portability of your data to another service or website. The Company will give you a copy of your data in readable format so that you can provide it to another service. If you ask us and it is technically possible, we will directly transfer the data to the other service for you. You have the right to be ”forgotten”. You may ask erasing any personal data about you, if it is no longer necessary for the Company to store the data for purposes of your use of the website. You have the right to lodge a complaint regarding the use of your data by the Company. You can address any complaint to your national regulator (see the list at

). In the context of the right to access information the Company shall provide you with the information within one month of your request unless there is a justified requirement to provide such information faster.