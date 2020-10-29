What is Bookipi?Bookipi is the free invoice app for small businesses, freelancers and contractors to create invoices on-the-go. Bookipi sends invoices for over 700,000 small businesses in over 179 countries. The app can also be used to create receipts, estimates and quotes. Other features include credit card payments, signatures, reports and invoice customisation.Bookipi x Slack Integration Bookipi's slack integration sends you notifications when your invoice has been opened and paid. In the notification, you'll be able to see who and what the invoice is for, as well as how much it is.Why you should integrate Bookipi and SlackFor business owners that spend their time in Slack, this is a perfect way to bring together all your notifications. Your notifications will all be in the one place and you get them delivered to where you spend your time.
Bookipi Invoice will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
Bookipi will retain customer data in accordance with our privacy policy:
The Company stores personal data as long as the Company needs it and the retention practice depends on the type of data the Company collects, regulatory burden, and how the Company use the personal data. The retention period of the Company is based on criteria that include legally mandated retention periods, pending or potential litigation, intellectual property or ownership rights, contract requirements, operational directives or needs, and historical archiving.
Data archiving and removal policy
Bookipi will remove customer data in accordance with our privacy policy:
You may choose not to provide the Company with personal data. If you choose to do so, you can continue to visit the website and browse its pages, but the Company will not be able to process transactions without personal data.
You may turn off cookies in your browser via settings. You can block cookies on your browser refusing cookies. You may delete cookies. If you turn off cookies, you can continue to use the website and browse its pages, but the website and certain services will not work properly.
You may ask us to refrain from using your data for marketing. You can opt out from marketing by emailing us at support@bookipi.com
You can exercise the following rights by sending us an email at support@bookipi.com
You have the right to access information about you, especially:
the categories of data;
the purposes of data processing;
third parties to whom the data disclosed;
how long the data will be retained and the criteria used to determine that period;
other rights regarding the use of your data.
You have the right to make the Company correct any inaccurate personal data about you.
You can object to the Company using your personal data for profiling you or making automated decisions about you. The Company may use your data to determine whether we should let you know information that might be relevant to you (for example, tailoring emails to you based on your behaviour).
You have the right to the data portability of your data to another service or website. The Company will give you a copy of your data in readable format so that you can provide it to another service. If you ask us and it is technically possible, we will directly transfer the data to the other service for you.
You have the right to be ”forgotten”. You may ask erasing any personal data about you, if it is no longer necessary for the Company to store the data for purposes of your use of the website.
You have the right to lodge a complaint regarding the use of your data by the Company. You can address any complaint to your national regulator (see the list at http://ec.europa.eu/justice/article-29/structure/data-protection-authorities/index_en.htm).
In the context of the right to access information the Company shall provide you with the information within one month of your request unless there is a justified requirement to provide such information faster.
Data storage policy
Bookipi will store data in accordance with our privacy policy:
We have security and organizational measures and procedures to secure the data collected and stored.
Connections to the website are encrypted using 256-bit SSL with integrity assured by the SHA2 RSA algorithm.
We use servers that comply with strict international data security standards, including ISO 27001.
You acknowledge that no data transmission is guaranteed to be 100% secure and there may be risks.
You are responsible of your login information and password. You shall keep them confidential.
In case if your privacy has been breached, please contact the Company immediately on support@bookipi.com
The personal data collected by the Company is processed at the Company’s offices in Sydney, Australia.
Company’s servers are located in the United States. (Privacy Policy : https://aws.amazon.com/privacy)
The Company uses Mlab to provide the services.(Privacy Policy : https://mlab.com/company/legal/privacy)
The Company uses Google+ to authorize you on the website.(Privacy Policy :https://policies.google.com/privacy)
The Company uses Facebook analytics (Privacy Policy : https://www.facebook.com/about/privacy/update) and Google analytics (Privacy Policy : https://policies.google.com/privacy) to monitor user’s behavior on the website.
The Company uses Zopim which enables customer support via a live chat. (Privacy Policy : https://www.zopim.com/privacy)
The Company uses Stripe to process online payments. (Privacy Policy : https://stripe.com/us/privacy)
The Company uses SendGrid to enable email delivery service. (Privacy Policy : https://sendgrid.com/policies/privacy)
The Company uses Firebase for the development of high-quality apps. (Privacy Policy :https://policies.google.com/privacy)
App/service has sub-processors
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
Webhook url is deleted when the Slack integration is no longer active or is revoked. No other Slack user data is stored in our server.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)