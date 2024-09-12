Customer data is retained by Approveit, Inc. during the retention period necessary for the management of the business relationship except those required to establish proof of a right or contract that may be archived in accordance with provisions of the Commercial Code relating to the shelf life of books and documents created during commercial activities and the Consumer Code relating to the retention of contracts concluded electronically, namely 10 years. The Data is kept by Approveit Today for commercial prospection for 3 years.

The Visitor is invited to update the data concerning him which is inaccurate, incomplete or obsolete. In accordance with the regulations applicable to the protection of personal data, the Visitor has: access rights to his data, a right of rectification, a right to erase data, a right of limitation, a data portability right (a copy of his data), a right to oppose the treatment

Data storage policy

6. DATA TRANSFER Personal Data may be stored and processed in any country where Approveit Today, its suppliers, partners, or subcontractors manage servers. In the event that Personal Data may be transferred outside the territory of the European Economic Area, Approveit, Inc. shall take all necessary measures to ensure that the Personal Data benefit from the appropriate safeguards (and in particular through the Privacy Shield or Standard Contractual Clauses approved by the European Commission). 7. DURATION OF STORAGE OF PERSONAL DATA Customer data is retained by Approveit, Inc. during the retention period necessary for the management of the business relationship except those required to establish proof of a right or contract that may be archived in accordance with provisions of the Commercial Code relating to the shelf life of books and documents created during commercial activities and the Consumer Code relating to the retention of contracts concluded electronically, namely 10 years. The Data is kept by Approveit, Inc. for commercial prospection for 3 years.