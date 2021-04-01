Trellix IVX Cloud Slack Enterprise

Trellix IVX Cloud (Intelligent Virtual Execution) is a signatureless, cloud-native sandbox and dynamic analysis engine. It’s essentially the "brain" behind much of Trellix’s advanced threat detection, designed to detonate and analyze suspicious files, URLs, and email attachments in a secure environment to identify zero-day attacks and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs).
Integrating Trellix IVX Cloud with Slack Enterprise (and Slack Grid) is a strategic move for organizations looking to close the "collaboration gap"—where employees often share files and links with external guests or partners outside the reach of traditional email gateways.
Here is how the integration works and why it’s used in Enterprise environments:
1. How the Integration Works
Trellix IVX Cloud acts as an invisible security layer over your Slack workspace. It uses a cloud-native, API-based connection, meaning you don't need to install agents on employee devices.
* Real-time Interception: When a user uploads a file or posts a URL in a Slack channel (public, private, or shared), IVX Cloud instantly intercepts it.
* Sandbox Detonation: The object is sent to the IVX engine, where it is executed in a proprietary, instrumented virtual environment (covering Windows, macOS, and Linux).
* Automated Remediation: If the file is found to be malicious, Trellix can automatically notify the user or the SOC, and depending on your configuration, facilitate the removal or quarantine of the content before it is downloaded by others.
2. Key Benefits for Slack Enterprise Users
* Protection for Shared Channels (Slack Connect): Slack Enterprise users often use Slack Connect to work with vendors and partners. IVX Cloud scans incoming files from these external parties, preventing a "trusted partner" from accidentally (or intentionally) introducing malware into your environment.
* Zero Friction for Users: The scanning happens in the background. Employees only see an alert if they share something dangerous. There’s no "wait time" screen for every file upload, maintaining the speed Slack is known for.
* Rich Forensics for the SOC: If a threat is detected, your security team gets a detailed report mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework. This includes:
* What the malware tried to do (registry changes, C2 callbacks).
* Screenshots of the malware executing.
* PCAP files of the network traffic generated by the threat.
3. Use Cases in Enterprise
* QR Code & Captcha Analysis: Attackers are increasingly putting malicious links behind QR codes in Slack messages to bypass basic filters. IVX Cloud can "read" the QR code, follow the link, and detonate the destination site.
* Credential Harvesting Protection: It analyzes URLs in real-time to see if they lead to fake login pages (e.g., a fake Okta or Microsoft 365 login) used to steal employee credentials.
* DLP Correlation: While IVX is primarily for threat detection (malware), it often sits alongside Trellix’s Data Loss Prevention (DLP) to ensure that sensitive PII or PCI data isn't being leaked via Slack.
4. Use Case Example
If an employee receives a "clean" looking PDF in Slack from an external guest, IVX Cloud can automatically intercept that file, detonate it in its virtual environment, observe it trying to reach out to a Command & Control (C2) server, and block the download—all before the user even clicks "Open."
5. Action
IVX Cloud will take appropriate action on malicious chat/attachments as per admin configuration like tombstone or trash.
To lean more visit https://www.trellix.com/products/enterprise-application-security/
For additional support visit https://www.trellix.com/en-us/support.html