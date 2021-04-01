Trellix IVX Cloud Slack Enterprise

Customer confidential information received from customers through IVX Cloud is treated as confidential, will only be accessible by authorised personnel. Storing data is a configurable option for customers, in order to cache and optimize scanning results

Data archiving and removal policy

Trellix believes strongly in the concept of minimization; Trellix should collect as little personal and confidential information as possible and, in those cases it is collected, keep that information for as short a time as possible. Personal and confidential information do not help us detect, prevent or respond to malicious activity. Depending upon the product offering storing data is a configurable option for customers, in order to cache and optimize scanning results