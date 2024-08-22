SDM Commander

Data retention policy

System will store user data includes: - ID: this is a primary key which is determine user in the system - Slack access token: which is generated by Slack when user installed app to their space and is used to call Slack APIs. - Team ID: it is used to determine which Slack team user belongs to. - SDM access token: the token which issued by SDM system and it is used to call SDM APIs, it will be stored as long as the logged in successful and immediately deleted from the database when user executed Exit command. User data will be deleted immediately when Slack app was uninstalled from the space.