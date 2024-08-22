Data retention policy
System will store user data includes:
- ID: this is a primary key which is determine user in the system
- Slack access token: which is generated by Slack when user installed app to their space and is used to call Slack APIs.
- Team ID: it is used to determine which Slack team user belongs to.
- SDM access token: the token which issued by SDM system and it is used to call SDM APIs, it will be stored as long as the logged in successful and immediately deleted from the database when user executed Exit command.
User data will be deleted immediately when Slack app was uninstalled from the space.
Data archiving and removal policy
We process personal data for archiving purposes of the stated retention period. We ensure that archiving does not contravene the rights and freedoms of data subjects and that appropriate technicaland organisational safeguards are in place, such as data minimisation, pseudonymisation or encryption.
Data storage policy
We are using Microsoft Azure Cloud Database to store our database. A user data record start to store when user execute Login command via SDM Commander application and will be deleted when user uninstalled app from their space.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors