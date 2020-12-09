Freshservice is a right-sized, intelligent, service management solution that extends digital capabilities and delivers exceptional employee productivity for modern enterprises that are looking to digitally transform their businesses.
ServiceBot in Freshservice is a virtual agent that uses natural language processing and machine learning to understand end user queries and assists them by providing solutions and in raising service requests.
Key features of ServiceBot include:
• Conversational support - Users can now chat with ServiceBot to get assistance. ServiceBot uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to understand user queries and provides users with relevant information.*
• Ticket deflection - Deflect L1 tickets by providing relevant knowledge base articles and relieve service desk agents from monotonous and repetitive tasks.*
• Project collaboration - Two-way sync to enable contextual conversations on your ongoing project tasks.
• One-click access - Users can use the Home tab to fetch, filter and track specific incidents and service requests.
• Instant updates - Freshservice groups can be mapped to Slack channels which are notified whenever a ticket is assigned to the group. Requesters also get notified whenever there's an update on their ticket.
• Faster approvals - Agents and Requesters are notified about service requests and change approvals assigned to them. They can take action on approvals within Slack!
With ServiceBot, your internal support is fast, streamlined and offers the best employee experience.
*Features available only in the Enterprise plan and are powered by generative AI.
*Please note that the AI generated responses may be inaccurate.
Visit https://freshworks.com/freshservice
to learn more.