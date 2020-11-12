Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We only store the meta data from the DevOps tools which is being passed via Slack for 3 months and then data will be removed from the servers.

Data archiving and removal policy Any data more than 90 days will be removed from the servers.

Data storage policy By Default all the datas will be stored for 90 days and If customer requires more than 90 days, they will work with Opsera to increase storage policy.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details We host our product in AWS, GCP

Data hosting company AWS