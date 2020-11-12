Data retention policy
We only store the meta data from the DevOps tools which is being passed via Slack for 3 months and then data will be removed from the servers.
Data archiving and removal policy
Any data more than 90 days will be removed from the servers.
Data storage policy
By Default all the datas will be stored for 90 days and If customer requires more than 90 days, they will work with Opsera to increase storage policy.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
We host our product in AWS, GCP
App/service has sub-processors
no