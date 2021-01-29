Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy The Practical Developer will retain the data collected from your Slack workspace for as long as your account remains active. This data includes user's full names, emails, and Slack usernames. We also store the name of your organization, and its enterprise and team's Slack identifiers.

Data archiving and removal policy When you delete your Quboo account, we'll permanently delete all the data we collected within a period of 48h.

Data storage policy All computers and servers used for the storage of data are protected with passwords. We use strong passwords for all our accounts and follow best practices when storing them.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company AWS