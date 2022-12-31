Connections ⚡ by Deel

connections

See what the world is raving about and start your free 30-day trial of Connections :zap: by Deel today!

Welcome to! This app helps teams stay connected virtually and build strong bonds with one another through :woman_climbing: interest groups, :potable_water: watercooler topics, and :slot_machine: meetup roulettes! It’s perfect for remote teams :earth_asia:, high-growth startups :rocket:, and large enterprises :office: where it can be easy for individual contributors to feel siloed or disconnected.:cry: 40% of people say that they feel isolated at work, resulting in lower organizational commitment and engagement. Many report having 5 friends or fewer at work.:chart_with_upwards_trend: A study by HBR showed that high workplace belonging led to a 56% increase in job performance, a 50% drop in turnover risk, and a 75% reduction in sick days.:busts_in_silhouette: 60% of workers would be more inclined to stay with their employer if they had