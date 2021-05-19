Data retention policy
Data will be stored for as long as RecognitionNow needs it to enable your continued use. The services that support RecognitionNow will purge the data when it's no longer needed. From that point in time, the data will be available in backups of the database for 35 days. After that it's well and truly gone. Data that RecognitionNow publishes will be retained in its original form for approximately one week, then it will be purged. However a copy of that data, scrubbed of all personally identifiable information will be retained indefinitely.
Data archiving and removal policy
BI WORLDWIDE handles all data in accordance with data protection laws including, but not limited to the provisions of the California Consumer Protection Act (“CCPA”) and the EU General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 (“GDPR”). Requests made by data subjects for personal data removal will be handled upon request in accordance with those laws and defined processes.
Data storage policy
In accordance with BI WORLDWIDE’s security protocols that meet or exceed security industry standards, BI WORLDWIDE’s Privacy Policy and data protection practices have been designed to protect against unauthorized use, access and disclosure of personal data and confidential information.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud Hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no