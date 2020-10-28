Data retention policy
Data is stored as long as Kasem is installed on your workspace. You can request the removal of your data at any time by making a request to kasemhelpteam@gmail.com. We collect and retain the minimum data necessary for the app to function.
Data archiving and removal policy
If you want your data deleted from Kasem just contact our customer support team. You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing Kasem from your workspace. Send your request to kasemhelpteam@gmail.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.
Data storage policy
Data is stored using Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB. All data is encrypted during transit with HTTPS over SSLL (TLS 1.2). All data is stored in the US.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting company
Microsoft Azure
App/service has sub-processors
no