Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy incident.io will store data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We retain data for no longer than is necessary for the purposes for which it was processed.

Data archiving and removal policy incident.io will retain and remove data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We store data for as long as is necessary, and will remove data on request within 30 days.

Data storage policy incident.io will store data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Data center location(s) Belgium

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company Google Cloud

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://incident.io/data-processing-agreement

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used GPT4o (OpenAI), Sonnet and Haiku (Anthropic)

LLM retention settings Our sub-processors store as little data as possible to provide their services. When storing data is required, for example for token caching to improve performance, it is retained for a maximum period of 1 hour.

LLM data tenancy policy The majority of our AI features do not use trained models. If we ever train a model on customer data, the resulting model will only be used to service requests for that customer, and is subject to the same handling requirements as any other customer data.