incident.io
is the all-in-one platform for managing incidents directly inside Slack.
Create, coordinate, and resolve incidents faster with a seamless Slack-native workflow used by 1500+ teams, including Netflix, Etsy, Intercom, and Skyscanner.What you can do with incident.io in Slack
:sos: Declare an incident instantly
from any message using shortcuts or slash commands.
:busts_in_silhouette: Pull in the right people automatically
with roles, escalations, and workflows that assign responsibilities and notify key stakeholders.
:zap:Automate repetitive tasks
like updating metadata, setting severity, posting checklists, and kicking off follow-ups - all triggered inside Slack.
:brain: Get AI-powered summaries and timelines
that keep everyone aligned during fast-moving incidents.
:mega: Share updates with customers or internal teams
through integrated Status Pages, published directly from Slack.
:link: Connect your entire stack
including PagerDuty, Datadog, Linear, Jira, Grafana, and more - bringing alerts, context, and actions into one place.
:bar_chart: Turn incidents into insights
using enriched timelines, responder data, and trends captured through real Slack activity.Why engineering teams choose incident.io for Slack
- Slack-native by design:
built for teams who prefer resolving issues where the work already happens.
- Fastest setup:
up and running in minutes with sensible defaults.
- Loved by responders:
designed to reduce cognitive load, not add more tools to learn.
- End-to-end platform:
on-call, response, workflows, status pages, and post-incident insights all connected.
Whether you're a fast-growing startup or a global engineering organization, incident.io
helps your team respond confidently, collaborate effortlessly, and learn from every incident - all without leaving Slack.
Add the app to Slack to get started, or find out more at incident.io
.
Disclaimer: incident.io
uses a Large Language Model (LLM) to generate summaries. LLMs have the potential to produce inaccurate summaries.