Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Catalog Data (items and folders) are retained as long as a company is not deleted on the Sortly system. Transaction audit information is kept for one year, though can be longer for Enterprise accounts as requested.

Data archiving and removal policy Our database is backed up every hour and retained for 35 days. When a company is deleted, all data is removed from our system, though is still available in backups for 35 days until the last backup made while that company was active is expunged.

Data storage policy Data is stored in an RDS instance on AWS and encrypted at rest. We do not ask for PII beyond a voluntarily submitted email address, name, and company name.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Sortly is hosted on AWS using Elastic Container Service, and leverages OpenSearch as a search index and Redis for queuing, both hosted by Amazon.

Data hosting company AWS