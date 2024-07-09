Atlassian Home
is your main hub for connecting teams, apps, and work – wherever it happens. It provides teams with a shared vocabulary to openly communicate and understand the context of their work:
• What
are we doing?
• Why
are we doing it?
• Who’s
working on it?
• How’s
it going?
These are simple questions that can be challenging to answer if you don’t know who to ask or where to look.
With the Atlassian Home app for Slack, you can:
• Stay in the loop
with weekly and monthly digests, with the latest updates on the projects and goals you’re following in Atlassian sent to you in Slack.
• Keep stakeholders informed
by automatically sending project and goal updates from Atlassian Home to Slack channels as they are posted.
• Get instant context
with rich previews of your projects and goals when links are shared in Slack conversations.
• Receive tailored tips and reminders
on how to best keep stakeholders informed across your company.
• React to updates
with emojis on project and goal updates, and we'll sync them to Atlassian. Default emojis are synced as is. We don't sync custom reactions.
To use this app in Slack, you will need to log in and authorize your Atlassian account
.