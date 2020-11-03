Accelo Integration

Data retention policy
Contextual Code stores your given Accelo deployment name, client id, client secret, channel ids linked to company/retainer/project ids, and a generated access token. No other data is stored. This data is only stored once you enter it in the configuration screen on the App's Home screen.
Data archiving and removal policy
Contextual Code removes your client id, client secret, generated access token, and linked channel ids immediately after requesting removal through the App's Home screen.
Data storage policy
Contextual Code stores your given Accelo deployment name, client id, client secret, channel ids linked to company/retainer/project ids, and a generated access token. No other data is stored. This data is only stored once you enter it in the configuration screen on the App's Home screen.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no