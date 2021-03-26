Comala Notifications for Confluence

Data retention policy
The Data is kept for the time necessary to provide the service requested by the User, or stated by the purposes outlined in this document, and the User can always request that the Data Controller suspend or remove the data.
Data archiving and removal policy
The Data is kept for the time necessary to provide the service requested by the User, or stated by the purposes outlined in this document, and the User can always request that the Data Controller suspend or remove the data.
Data storage policy
The Data is processed at the Data Controller’s operating offices and in any other places where the parties involved with the processing are located. For further information, please contact the Data Controller.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors