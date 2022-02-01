Slack and SurveySensum Integration SurveySensum can seamlessly integrate with your Slack workspace. So efficiently, that as soon as there is negative feedback by the respondent, the Slack users/ channels are instantly notified about it (with the respondent’s feedback and their information) so that they can take the required action and close the loop.Moreover, it encourages a rewarding environment by sharing positive feedback directly with the employees.This integration helps you • Get instant notifications inside your preferred Slack channel or users when respondents submit a survey. • Alerts on every detractor with their responses and other information. • Track those detractors on SurveySensum dashboards and create automated reports. • Share notifications with multiple teams such as CX, support, customer success, product, or tech.So what is SurveySensum? SurveySensum is an end-to-end feedback management system. It helps you • Launch NPS, CES, and CSAT surveys, • Gather your customers’ feedback, • Analyze their responses, and • Help take action on it to close the loop.How does it help you? Our team helps you take your feedback process from measurement to ACTIONABILITY - How? • We can help you with when to launch which surveys, what questions to ask, what to do with the feedback and • How to analyze results and prioritize actions to drive your business and CX goals.
SurveySensum will be able to view:
SurveySensum will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
Surveysensum retains user data unless the user explicitly requests data to be deleted and no longer needs the integration
Data archiving and removal policy
Surveysensum archives data for a period of 30 days after which it is deleted
Data storage policy
Surveysensum protects confidential data like tokens from loss to avoid reputation damage and to avoid any adverse impact on our customers.
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
AWS
App/service has sub-processors
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
After user requests for data deletion, Surveysensum archives data for a period of 30 days if in case user wants the data back . After 30 days , data will be deleted permanently .
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)