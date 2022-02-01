Slack and SurveySensum Integration

SurveySensum can seamlessly integrate with your Slack workspace. So efficiently, that as soon as there is negative feedback by the respondent, the Slack users/ channels are instantly notified about it (with the respondent’s feedback and their information) so that they can take the required action and close the loop. Moreover, it encourages a rewarding environment by sharing positive feedback directly with the employees. This integration helps you

• Get instant notifications inside your preferred Slack channel or users when respondents submit a survey.

• Alerts on every detractor with their responses and other information.

• Track those detractors on SurveySensum dashboards and create automated reports.

• Share notifications with multiple teams such as CX, support, customer success, product, or tech. So what is SurveySensum?

SurveySensum is an end-to-end feedback management system. It helps you

• Launch NPS, CES, and CSAT surveys,

• Gather your customers’ feedback,

• Analyze their responses, and

• Help take action on it to close the loop. How does it help you?

Our team helps you take your feedback process from measurement to ACTIONABILITY - How?

• We can help you with when to launch which surveys, what questions to ask, what to do with the feedback and

• How to analyze results and prioritize actions to drive your business and CX goals.